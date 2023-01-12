January 12, 2023 · 0 Comments
The Rotary Club of Shelburne and the Town of Shelburne marked the start of construction, breaking ground on the new local splash pad last Friday (Jan. 6) with a shovel-turning ceremony at Greenwood Park. Initial construction that is underway focuses on providing water, electrical and drainage services to the location. Construction of the splash pad structure will begin in the spring with the opening of the outdoor recreation spot scheduled for early summer. The Rotary Club of Shelburne raised $300,000 over three years of fundraising to provide the splash pad to the community, with the Town of Shelburne contributing $400,000.
You must be logged in to post a comment.