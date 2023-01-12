Current & Past Articles » Headline News

SHOVEL-TURNING CEREMONY

January 12, 2023   ·   0 Comments

The Rotary Club of Shelburne and the Town of Shelburne marked the start of construction, breaking ground on the new local splash pad last Friday (Jan. 6) with a shovel-turning ceremony at Greenwood Park. Initial construction that is underway focuses on providing water, electrical and drainage services to the location. Construction of the splash pad structure will begin in the spring with the opening of the outdoor recreation spot scheduled for early summer. The Rotary Club of Shelburne raised $300,000 over three years of fundraising to provide the splash pad to the community, with the Town of Shelburne contributing $400,000.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Feral Cat Rescues opens new shelter facility

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Feral Cat Rescue has found its permanent home as the feline shelter works to help local cats ...

SHOVEL-TURNING CEREMONY

The Rotary Club of Shelburne and the Town of Shelburne marked the start of construction, breaking ground on the new local splash pad last Friday ...

Construction starts on Shelburne Splash Pad

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne will soon have a new outdoor recreation spot for families and children to ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support