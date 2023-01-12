Feral Cat Rescues opens new shelter facility

January 12, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Feral Cat Rescue has found its permanent home as the feline shelter works to help local cats find their own forever homes.

The locally-based feline shelter celebrated its official opening last Saturday (Jan. 7) with an open house from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Visitors were given an inside look at the new facility and an opportunity to see the cats available for adoption.

“It’s a thrilling day, where everybody’s beyond excited to be at this point; officially open to the public and able to find homes for these cats,” said rescue manager, Sharon Morden. “We are here for the ones who get the short end of the stick or are misunderstood. The cats who are scared, nervous, born outside and didn’t ask to be there.”

The Feral Cat Rescue initially began more than a decade ago with Morden, a shelter manager with the Upper Credit Humane Society, helping cats in the Owen Sound area. Morden eventually moved her efforts closer to the Shelburne community, opening a mini shelter in the basement of her home. Over the years, the feline shelter has called various locations home, but a year and a half ago Morden purchased land just outside of Shelburne to construct a permanent facility.

