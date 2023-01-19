Dufferin County seeks input for Official Plan

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County is inviting local residents and stakeholders to take part in a public information session on the Municipal Comprehensive Review (MCR).

The county will be hosting two events on Jan. 21, a virtual session from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. via Zoom, and an in-person session from noon to 1 p.m. at 55 Zina Street in Orangeville.

“Dufferin County is expected to grow significantly by 2051 and, to address this projected population increase, we are working on our Municipal Comprehensive Review,” said Wade Mills, warden of Dufferin County. “Residents and stakeholder feedback will play a crucial role in helping us develop an Official Plan that addresses the needs of our community.

“We encourage everyone to attend these events to learn more about this important project and have their say.”

The MCR consists of a series of studies that will influence Dufferin’s Official Plan and shape the growth within the community for the next 30 years. Dufferin County is expected to grow to a population exceeding 100,000 and 40,000 jobs by 2051.

Dufferin County is entering the second phase of its MCR, which will focus on expanding the settlement boundaries of Grand Valley and Shelburne, expanding the amount of protected farmland by designating it prime agricultural lands, and expanding where natural features and protected lands are located in the county.

“Dufferin County’s Municipal Comprehensive Review will establish the goals, objectives, and land use policies to ensure the future needs of our community are met,” said Cody Joudry, director of development and tourism for Dufferin County.

“Community members are encouraged to attend the Open House and Public Information Centre on Jan. 21 to learn more about Dufferin County’s Official Plan and share their feedback.”

Attendees of the virtual and in-person information sessions will also learn more about the county’s transportation goals, objectives, existing travel conditions and community characteristics, and can provide input on transportation infrastructure.

The information will support the county’s plans for changes and expansions to implement in its Master Transportation Plan.

Pre-registration for both events is required. To register, contact dmarwaha@dufferincounty.ca by 1 p.m. on Jan. 20.

