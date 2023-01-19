County seeking members for advisory committees

January 19, 2023

Dufferin County is looking for members of the community to join advisory committees for the next term.

The three advisory committees seeking public members include the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community Advisory Committee, Dufferin County Forest Advisory Team and Access Dufferin Accessibility Committee.

The Committee term will be for four years or the length of the 2022 to 2026 term of Dufferin County Council. Members of the committees will receive $100 per regular meeting.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and a resident, business owner or stakeholder in Dufferin County. Applicants cannot be employed by Dufferin County.

“Committee members should understand the qualifications listed in the Committee Terms of Reference and overall community issues and be able to build meaningful relationships and connections within the Dufferin County community,” the notice explained.

Those interested in applying for an advisory committee position can do so by completing the online application or requesting a paper application by emailing info@dufferincounty.ca. Paper applications can be submitted by email to info@dufferincounty.ca. or dropped off/mailed to the Edelbrock Centre, located at 30 Centre Street in Orangeville.

The application deadline is Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m.

