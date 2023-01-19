Adopt a Charity winners named; Shelburne youth arts group selected

January 19, 2023

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin Media has selected the winners of their 2023 Adopt a Charity campaign.

The local digital marketing company announced on Jan. 9 that Streams Community Hub, a youth arts-centered charity located in Shelburne, had been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Adopt a Charity campaign.

“It’s always an honour to be recognized within our community and as a charity every little bit of support we can get goes a long way,” said Andrew James, co-founder of Streams Community Hub. “We hope to utilize this support by furthering our communications and sharing more impactful stories about who we are and what we do.”

Since 2018, Dufferin Media has held its annual ‘Adopt a Charity’ campaign, which offers marketing services at no charge to a nominated charity. The campaign selects one local charity and one international charity to support.

Through the campaign, Dufferin Media will assist Streams Community Hub by increasing their online presence and exposure through social media marketing and management. Dufferin Media will provide three posts per week to three social media platforms, along with management and engagement for the 2023 year. The value of each monthly package is $499.

“I am overjoyed to be able to once again help non-profit organizations increase the awareness of the good work, they are doing by giving our time and skillset from a marketing perspective to allow them to better communicate with their audience and reach their goals,” said Sarah Clarke, founder of Dufferin Media.

Founded in 2012, Dufferin Media is a team of online professionals that specialize in social media management, internet marketing, and public relations. Over the last decade, Dufferin Media has grown to service organizations both locally and internationally.

The international recipient of the 2023 Adopt A Charity is Allies, Inc located in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Previous recipients of the ‘Adopt A Charity’ campaign have included organizations such as Neighbourhood Information Post, All Paws Rescue, Million Dollar Smiles, and Dufferin Community Foundation.

