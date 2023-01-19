Muskies blanked in home game

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Senior Muskies were stopped by some good goaltending in their Saturday (Jan. 7) night game against the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks.

The Muskies failed to score during the game while giving up six goals to the visitors, to take a 6-0 loss for the night.

It was the largest crowd in attendance this year as the night was also the Muskies’ annual Fight Cancer Night fundraiser. The club had a variety of activities at the arena for the home game and they were raising funds for the Cancer Care program at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville.

The Seaforth Centenaires are in first place in the WOAA Senior Hockey League with 14 wins and 30 points so far for

the season.

The Minto 81’s are in the number two spot with 25 points and a 12-3 record including one overtime loss.

In third place, the Ripley Wolves are riding on a 10-5 record. They picked up a couple of single points on overtime losses.

The Creemore Coyotes are in fourth place, just one point Ripley with 21 recorded for the season.

The Durham Thundercats, Saugeen Shores Winterhawks, and Tavistock Royals are in the middle of the pack, each with 19 points. Close behind, the Petrolia Squires have 18 points – good for eighth place.

