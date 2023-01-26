Impaired driver nabbed after causing two collisions

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with impaired operation after the driver was involved in two collisions, in both Orangeville and Grand Valley.

On Jan. 14 at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP responded to a fail to remain collision on County Road 109 in Orangeville, where one of the drivers took off. Shortly after, officers received a second call for a collision on County Road 109 in Grand Valley. Officers determined the involved vehicle was the same vehicle that fled the first scene. As a result, officers were led into an impaired operation investigation.

Marco LANDRY, 36-year-old, from Guelph, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Careless driving – (two counts)

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

• Driving while under suspension

• Fail to remain

• Fail to have insurance card

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2023, to answer to the multiple charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days. These charges have not been proven in court.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you,” said the Dufferin OPP in a press release.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.”

If you have information regarding this investigation and have not already provided a statement to police, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

