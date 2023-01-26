Youth charged with impaired operation, cannabis possession

January 26, 2023 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with impaired operation following a traffic compliant called in by a concerned citizen in the Town of Orangeville.

On January 17, 2023, at approximately 9:10 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP responded to a traffic complaint on C Line in Orangeville. Officers located the driver and were led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result, a 17-year-old male, from Flesherton, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs

• Possession of over 5 grams of dried

cannabis

The name of the accused will be withheld to protect their identity under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in February 2023, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

This is the third impaired driver Dufferin OPP has removed from our roads in three days.

“Thank you to the concerned citizen who contacted police. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1,” said the Dufferin OPP in a press release.

Readers Comments (0)