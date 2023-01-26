Dufferin OPP catch serial break and enter suspect in the act

The Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have charged a suspect responsible for eight separate break and enters over the last month in the Town of Orangeville.

On Jan. 13 as a result of an ongoing investigation, Dufferin OPP CSCU officers caught the suspect of several break and enters in the act. The suspect was arrested at the scene of a home he broke into on Margaret Street in Orangeville. The suspect was found in possession of several items from inside the home, including jewelry, and liquor. He has been linked to a total of eight break and enters in Orangeville from Dec. 2022 to Jan. 2023.

As a result of the investigation Jeremy FLEAR, 46-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Break and enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence – (eight counts)

• Possession of break in instruments

• Property obtained by crime – Over $5000

• Property obtained by crime – Under $5000

The accused was transported to the Dufferin Detachment where he was held for a bail hearing. These charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

