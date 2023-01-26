Royals boys’ basketball teams continue to dominate the courts this season

January 26, 2023 · 0 Comments

The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals boys’ basketball teams are continuing to be a dominant force in District 4 competition this year.

Both the junior and senior teams are in first place, with undefeated records.

The Royals senior team hosted Norwell District Secondary School on the Court at CDDHS on Monday, Jan. 16, and won their sixth straight game.

The Royals were leading 41-21 at the half. By the end of the third quarter, the CDDHS team had 51 points on the scoreboard.

They added 18 points in the fourth quarter to end the game with a 72-34 win.

“We started off really hot with a warm-up,” summed up Royals power forward, Christian MacRae. “Our offence was really good, we pushed the ball really well and we got to the gaps and scored.”

The team worked well on defence, covering their man and didn’t allow Norwell to get a lot of shots away.

“We started out with some pretty nice energy, we definitely took the game seriously,” said Royals power forward, Jadon James. “Our practice was good, our game was good, our energy was good, and our communication was really good. We came in strong and didn’t slack off. We weren’t lazy, we were hustling and hustling and we were really dominating the other team.”

After the game, the Royals seniors have a 6-0 record and are in first place in the standings. They have averaged 69 points per game.

The seniors will be back on their home court at CDDHS on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when they will host Emannuel Christian High School from Fergus.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

The Royals junior boys team are also leading the standings and are in first place with a 6-0 record.

Their last outing on Monday, Jan. 16, resulted in a 59-27 win over Wellington Heights Secondary School.

The juniors have averaged 66 points per game this season.

The Royals junior boy’s team will be back on their home court at CDDHS on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when they will host Emmanuel Christian High School.

Game time is 4:00 p.m.

