High speed internet expands in Dufferin

February 2, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

More communities in Dufferin County will soon be connected to faster and more reliable high-speed internet.

The provincial and federal government announced an investment of more than $530,000 to bring fast, reliable high-speed internet to rural Dufferin County communities last Friday (Jan. 27).

“Today’s announcement is another example of how our government is continuing to expand high-speed internet in Dufferin County,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon. “This investment brings reliable internet to our rural communities which is so important for local businesses, schools, and families to work, study, and stay connected.”

High-speed internet is now available for connection in the communities of Marsville, Orton, Prices Corner, and Craigsholme, bringing reliable internet to more than 140 families, farms and businesses in the areas.

“By building new broadband infrastructure in Dufferin County, we are helping build Ontario and strengthen rural communities. This investment is helping people stay in touch with loved ones, enabling them to access the supports they need while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Inc, a not-for-profit corporation initiated by local municipalities to address connectivity in Southwestern Ontario, was awarded the contracts to expand broadband services in Dufferin County.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of a fibre-to-the-home project in Dufferin County that is now providing many more rural residents located in the Township of East Garafraxa with access to high-speed internet service,” said Gary McNamara, SWIFT Board Chair.

“As we respond to the need for greater connectivity across our region, today’s announcement proudly marks yet another milestone for SWIFT and our partners as the program continues to drive forward with its regional broadband expansion plan to provide greater economic growth potential and increase online opportunities for residents and businesses throughout Southwestern Ontario.”

The government said the funding announcement for Dufferin County builds on their plan to bring high-speed internet to every corner of the province by the end of 2025.

