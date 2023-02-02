Excavator stolen in Amaranth

February 2, 2023 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin OPP is currently investigating a stolen Bobcat excavator from a rural property in the Township of Amaranth.

On January 28, 2023, Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a rural property on County Road 109 in Amarnath for the theft of an excavator and trailer. It was determined that the vehicle which was being stored on a flatbed trailer was stolen sometime between 2:30 a.m., and 3:00 a.m., on January 28, 2023, from the property.

The tractor is described as a Bobcat 340 excavator 3.5 ton, white in colour. The approximate value of the tractor is $30,000.

The trailer is described as a CDTR 718, flatbed trailer, licence plate number 12958GL, black in colour. The approximate value of the trailer is $9,000.

Officers have secured video surveillance of the theft. A male suspect is seen hooking the trailer and excavator up to a black pickup truck.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Readers Comments (0)