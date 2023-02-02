Shelburne Muskies give up loss to Shallow Lake Crushers

It was one of the biggest crowds this year on Saturday (Jan. 28) night at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex to see the Shelburne Muskies take on the Shallow Lake Crushers.

However, fans will have to wait another day to see the Muskies win, as the game ended with a loss for the hometown team.

The Crushers left the ice with a 4-1 win over the Muskies.

Muskies player Evan Spencer got his team’s only goal of the night when he hit the back of the Shallow Lake net at 15:52 into the first period. That was the only scoring the Muskies could do in this game.

The Shelburne team continues to struggle when it comes to winning this year. They are playing well, they just can’t get a winning streak going.

The team now has a 3-16 record for the season, including two overtime losses. They are well back in points this year, meaning a chance of making a playoff berth, is slim.

The Seaforth Centenaires are currently in first place in the league with a 17-3 record and 36 points. That includes one overtime loss and one shoot-out loss this season.

In second place, the Ripley Wolves are doing well with a 14-6 record, including one overtime loss. They have 30 point recorded so far this season.

The Minto 81’s are in third place with 29 points and a 14-5 record, including one overtime loss.

They are followed by the Tavistock Royals and the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks.

In the middle of the pack, the Creemore Coyotes, Petrolia Squires and the Durham Thundcats are separated by five points. Those teams are all close to even for the season so far and trying to move up in the standings a couple of notches before going into playoff mode.

The Shallow Lake Crushers are in the number nine spot, followed by the Milverton Four Wheel Drives who are tied with the Muskies with eight points.

