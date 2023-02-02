Ontario Minor Hockey Association Bursary Program returns for fourth season

Written By Brian Lockhart

It takes a lot of commitment to be successful both on the ice and in the classroom.

The OMHA is partnering with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario to present the Bursary Program, which recognizes minor hockey players for outstanding commitment to community service, athletics, and academics.

The Bursary is comprised of two awards – the Dairy Farmers of Ontario Bursary and the Wally Scott Bursary. Each recipient will receive financial support toward their post-secondary education.

Five DFO Bursaries will be awarded at $8,000 each, and up to two Wally Scott Bursary recipients can receive between $1,000 and $2,500.

“We are thrilled to support our young athletes at the OMHA’s bursary program for the fourth consecutive year, who show tremendous resilience, sportsmanship and leadership on and off the ice,” said Cheryl Smith, Dairy Farmers of Ontario CEO. “Through this bursary, we recognize outstanding Ontario youth athletes pursuing academic excellence, who also demonstrate MilkUP’s values – perseverance, originality, and heart.”

All applicants must adhere to some guidelines. Requests for bursaries can only be made for active players aged up to 20 years, and they must have been registered players in the Ontario Minor Hockey Association for a minimum of five years. This includes players attending a post-secondary institution for their first year during the 2023/24 school year. Players must maintain a high standard of academic excellence.

“Our Bursary Program with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario highlights some of the top student-athletes in the OMHA who are entering post-secondary education,” said OMHA executive director Ian Taylor. “We hope these bursaries help our players achieve their goals and that they continue to be leaders within their communities. The bursaries are a testament to the time commitment, focus and dedication needed to succeed at a high level both in the classroom and on the ice.”

To apply, candidates must complete the application form and submit it to the OMHA by 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2023.

Each application will be reviewed by a panel and only the wining recipients will be contacted by the OMHA.

Applications are available online on the OMHA website.

