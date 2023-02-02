Ontario Minor Hockey Association championships to be held at six locations

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OHMA) has announced the locations for its championships this year, where teams compete for the coveted Red Hats.

As teams are currently in the second half of the season, they are ramping up for league playoffs, which will serve as qualifiers to see who will move on to compete for an OMHA championship.

During the competition, round-robin play will take place for the first two days, with the semi-finals and championships being decided on Sunday.

The OMHA championships will take place over four weekends. This includes March 17 to 19, March 24 to 26, March 31 to April 1, and April 7 to 9.

They will be hosting in six locations around the province: Barrie, Halton Hills, Kingston, Oakville, Whitby, and Windsor.

“We are excited for the return of the OMHA championships this season,” said Ian Taylor, executive director of the OMHA. “This is a special experience that teams can look forward to and ensures all of our players are involved in meaningful hockey right up until March and beyond.”

The championships are sponsored by the Egg Farmers of Ontario (EFO).

“As egg farmers, we take great pride in supporting our communities, and that includes helping kids on their journey to athletic success,” said Scott Helps, EFO chair. “Much like farming, being part of a hockey team requires commitment and helps kids gain life skills such as responsibility and team work and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with the OMHA to empower these young Ontario athletes.”

The final schedule for on-ice play will be released closer to game days.

The weekends will feature sponsor activities and gifts, lots of fans, official merchandise, and there will be live-streaming of games for those that can’t attend in person.

