Doge Ram truck stolen in Shelburne, suspects escape police

April 6, 2023

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft of vehicle in the Town of Shelburne.

On Tuesday (Apr. 4) shortly after 2:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a residence on Armstrong Road in Shelburne for the theft of a vehicle. The complainant advised that their 2021 black Dodge Ram TRX, was just stolen from their driveway. 

Officers secured video surveillance where two suspects, both described as male, white, are observed. One suspect is seen entering the pickup truck and driving out of the driveway. The second suspect is observed entering a blue Mercedes-Benz bearing Quebec marker FRF5622, driving away, following the truck. 

Officers located the two vehicles eastbound on Highway 89, however the suspects both fled from the officers at a high rate of speed and for public safety officers disengaged. The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term “relay thefts” involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely. 

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

• Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

• Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material

• Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions)

• Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves

• Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle

• Park in the garage (if possible)

• Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen

Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

• Never leave a running vehicle unattended

• Lock your doors

• Roll up your windows

• Keep valuables out of sight

• Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box

• Pocket your keys

• At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.



         

