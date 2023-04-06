Shelburne residents charged with drug trafficking following search

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a quantity of drugs and charged five individuals as a result of an ongoing drug investigation in Dufferin County.

On Wednesday (Apr. 5) members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of Nottawasaga, Caledon, Collingwood and Orillia CSCU executed three, search warrants at varies addresses in the Town of Shelburne. Officers seized a quantity of Cocaine, Fentanyl, Percocet tablets, drug paraphilia and cash. In addition to the seizure five individuals were arrested and charged with multiple offences.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

• Cocaine

• Fentanyl

• Percocet tablets

• Digital scales

• Cash ($2294)

• Cellphone

• Debt lists

• Money counter

In addition to the seizure, five people were charged with the following offences.

Justin DART, 52-year-old, of no fixed address has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

• Failure to comply with release order

Gavin MCNEVAN, 21-year-old, of no fixed address has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000

Ronald MCALLISTER, 60-year-old, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of proceed of property obtained by crime – under $5000

Brent YOUNG, 57-year-old, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Shane FIZZARD, 37-year-old, from Grand Valley has been charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine

The five accused individuals are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in May 2023, to answer to their charges.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

