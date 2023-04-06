Current & Past Articles » Police news

Shelburne residents charged with drug trafficking following search

April 6, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a quantity of drugs and charged five individuals as a result of an ongoing drug investigation in Dufferin County. 

On Wednesday (Apr. 5) members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of Nottawasaga, Caledon, Collingwood and Orillia CSCU executed three, search warrants at varies addresses in the Town of Shelburne. Officers seized a quantity of Cocaine, Fentanyl, Percocet tablets, drug paraphilia and cash. In addition to the seizure five individuals were arrested and charged with multiple offences. 

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized: 

• Cocaine 

• Fentanyl

• Percocet tablets

• Digital scales

• Cash ($2294)

• Cellphone

• Debt lists

• Money counter

In addition to the seizure, five people were charged with the following offences.

Justin DART, 52-year-old, of no fixed address has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

• Failure to comply with release order

Gavin MCNEVAN, 21-year-old, of no fixed address has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the purpose of Trafficking 

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000 

Ronald MCALLISTER, 60-year-old, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of proceed of property obtained by crime – under $5000

Brent YOUNG, 57-year-old, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Shane FIZZARD, 37-year-old, from Grand Valley has been charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine

The five accused individuals are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in May 2023, to answer to their charges.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Exhibit honouring local artist launches at Town Hall

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is paying tribute to local artist Darlene Hassall with an exhibition looking back ...

Easter Skate Eggstravaganza fills Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre

Written By Brian Lockhart The Easter Bunny paid a visit to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) to attend a community event last Sunday, Apr. ...

Local hospital expanding to offer breast cancer screenings

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County residents will no longer need to travel far from home for breast cancer evaluations with ...

Indigenous art exhibit unveiled at local museum

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) and the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC) have unveiled a new ...

County warns of flooding risks as snow starts to melt

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents are being warned of the potential risks for flooding as warmer weather approaches.  With ...

Mulmur man recognized for forestry education and planting over 130,000 trees

Written By Brian Lockhart Forests Ontario held its 9th annual conference in Alliston on Feb. 16 and 17. The conference was held a the Nottawasaga ...

Mulmur beekeepers make a buzz with consumers

Written By Brian Lockhart Mulmur beekeepers Debbie Gray and Jeff Chalmers brought innovative products like dark chocolate and triple lemon honey to the One of ...

Over $120,000 raised at CNOY

Written By James Matthews Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) participants exceeded the fundraising goal set by the Orangeville Food Bank ...

Shelburne senior boys’ basketball team wins District 4 championship

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals senior boys basketball team claimed the District 4 championship with a 56-35 win ...

MP Kyle Seeback addresses controversial firearms legislation

Written By Brian Lockhart Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback held a town hall style meeting at the Dufferin Northern-Peel Anglers & Hunters Association in Mono on ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support