Police seeking information from the public that may assist in trucking yard robbery investigation

April 6, 2023

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for information that may assist with a robbery investigation.

On February 16, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m., a robbery took place at a trucking yard on Mayfield Road, near Humber Station Road, in the Town of Caledon. The victim reports being robbed by a group of males. The group operated various vehicles including a white SUV, a black Ford Explorer, a red Peterbilt transport truck, and a black Hyundai Elantra. The victim left the yard in a black transport truck and was followed by the black Elantra, who attempted to have the victim stop by waving a flashlight and a handgun. The victim continued westbound onto Mayfield Road, to Highway 410, and drove to the nearest police station.

Anyone who may have witnessed the inciden! t or have information that might assist with this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.



         

