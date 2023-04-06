Royal LePage hosts annual fundraising curling bonspiel in Shelbunre

Written By Brian Lockhart

Royal LePage RCR hosted its annual curling bonspiel fundraiser at the Shelburne Curling Club on Thursday, Mar. 30.

Around 50 curlers participated in the event and came from Royal LePage offices in Shelburne, Orangeville, Newmarket, Bolton and Owen Sound.

Off to a good early morning start, the teams played two ends each, with the top teams meeting for a championship match at the end of the day. There was a total of ten teams from the various offices who took part in the bonspiel.

“It’s all of our real estate offices here today to raise funds for the Shelter Foundation,” explained Lynda Buffett of Royal LePage RCR. “Some of the curlers play more than others and some only play a couple of times each year. For real estate agents, we don’t work regular hours, so for this event everyone just schedules their appointments around this day. We started around nine o’clock and we are going to four o’clock. We have an 80’s theme for this event, and some of them are looking pretty wild.”

The players all were on board with the 80’s theme to make this a fun event. There was a lot of colour and a lot of big hair.

The event is a fun day for realtors to connect with each other while raising funds for a good cause at the same time.

