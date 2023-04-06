Current & Past Articles » Sports

Royal LePage hosts annual fundraising curling bonspiel in Shelbunre

April 6, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Royal LePage RCR hosted its annual curling bonspiel fundraiser at the Shelburne Curling Club on Thursday, Mar. 30.

Around 50 curlers participated in the event and came from Royal LePage offices in Shelburne, Orangeville, Newmarket, Bolton and Owen Sound.

Off to a good early morning start, the teams played two ends each, with the top teams meeting for a championship match at the end of the day. There was a total of ten teams from the various offices who took part in the bonspiel.

“It’s all of our real estate offices here today to raise funds for the Shelter Foundation,” explained Lynda Buffett of Royal LePage RCR. “Some of the curlers play more than others and some only play a couple of times each year. For real estate agents, we don’t work regular hours, so for this event everyone just schedules their appointments around this day. We started around nine o’clock and we are going to four o’clock. We have an 80’s theme for this event, and some of them are looking pretty wild.”

The players all were on board with the 80’s theme to make this a fun event. There was a lot of colour and a lot of big hair.

The event is a fun day for realtors to connect with each other while raising funds for a good cause at the same time.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Exhibit honouring local artist launches at Town Hall

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is paying tribute to local artist Darlene Hassall with an exhibition looking back ...

Easter Skate Eggstravaganza fills Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre

Written By Brian Lockhart The Easter Bunny paid a visit to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) to attend a community event last Sunday, Apr. ...

Local hospital expanding to offer breast cancer screenings

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County residents will no longer need to travel far from home for breast cancer evaluations with ...

Indigenous art exhibit unveiled at local museum

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) and the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC) have unveiled a new ...

County warns of flooding risks as snow starts to melt

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents are being warned of the potential risks for flooding as warmer weather approaches.  With ...

Mulmur man recognized for forestry education and planting over 130,000 trees

Written By Brian Lockhart Forests Ontario held its 9th annual conference in Alliston on Feb. 16 and 17. The conference was held a the Nottawasaga ...

Mulmur beekeepers make a buzz with consumers

Written By Brian Lockhart Mulmur beekeepers Debbie Gray and Jeff Chalmers brought innovative products like dark chocolate and triple lemon honey to the One of ...

Over $120,000 raised at CNOY

Written By James Matthews Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) participants exceeded the fundraising goal set by the Orangeville Food Bank ...

Shelburne senior boys’ basketball team wins District 4 championship

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals senior boys basketball team claimed the District 4 championship with a 56-35 win ...

MP Kyle Seeback addresses controversial firearms legislation

Written By Brian Lockhart Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback held a town hall style meeting at the Dufferin Northern-Peel Anglers & Hunters Association in Mono on ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support