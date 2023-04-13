Town of Shelburne asks residents to stay away from stormwater ponds

April 13, 2023

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Shelburne is reminding local residents of the dangers of stormwater ponds with the changing of the seasons.

In a notice earlier this month, the Town of Shelburne warned residents that the stormwater ponds are not for recreational purposes and to stay away at all times.

The stormwater management ponds are human-made infrastructure built to collect, store, and treat rainfall and surface runoff. Stormwater runs off roads, driveways, and sidewalks throughout the community collecting dirt, litter, and other pollutants before draining into the ponds.

The benefits of stormwater ponds include reducing and preventing flooding, improving water quality before flowing into nearby watercourses, and controlling erosion by limiting the amount of stormwater that goes into nearby watercourses.

According to the town, there are 12 stormwater management ponds within the community that they maintain. The ponds’ water levels fluctuate drastically, rising and falling, with the deepest pond approximately two meters or six and a half

feet deep.

The town also noted that the Shelburne and District Fire Department is strictly shore-based and won’t go into the water for rescues.

Guidelines that residents can follow to promote safety in and around stormwater ponds include refraining from recreational activities such as swimming, wading, fishing, or boating within the stormwater ponds.

They also suggest residents avoid putting garbage, litter, pollutants, yard waste as well as draining water from pools or hot tubs into the pond.

