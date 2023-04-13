Current & Past Articles » General News

Nominations open for Headwaters’ 2023 Dr. David Scott Award

April 13, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Dr. David Scott Award. 

Named after the late Dr. David Scott, the annual award recognizes individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond to improve the overall health and wellness of the Dufferin-Caledon community as well as promote links between the hospital and the community. The award has been handed out annually since 2000. 

A life-long resident of Orangeville, Dr. Scott practiced as a general surgeon in Orangeville from 1962 to 1997. He also served as Chief of the Medical Staff of Dufferin Area Hospital from 1983 to 1989. He was Chair of the Wellington-Dufferin District Health Council and played a key role in physician recruitment with the former Greater Dufferin Area Physician Search Committee. 

He passed away in April 2020 at the age of 88. 

Headwaters says past recipients of the award have been selected for advocacy in many areas, including performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, improving accessibility, fundraising and volunteer leadership with local organizations, improving long-term care, recruiting physicians, establishing after-hours clinics, and promoting violence prevention. 

Previous recipients of the award have included Dr. Cathy Candusso and Dr. Mercedes Rodriguez (2018); Tom Reid, Chief of Dufferin County Paramedic Service and Dr. Gordon Willans (2019); Dr. Charlie Joyce and Dr. Michael Gagnon (2020); and the entire Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (2021). 

Last year, the award was presented to the laboratory team at Headwaters Health Care Centre for their service processing swabs for COVID-19 during the pandemic. 

The deadline to submit nominations for the Dr. David Scott Award is May 1 at 5 p.m. Nomination forms can be found on the Headwaters Hospital website. The 2023 Dr. David Scott Award will be presented at Headwaters’ Annual Meeting on Jun. 20. 



         

