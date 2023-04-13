Current & Past Articles » General News

Memorial garden damaged locally

April 13, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shelburne and District Fire Department and Dufferin OPP are asking for the public’s assistance after the fire department’s memorial and flower garden were damaged over the long weekend. 

In a post on their Facebook page, the local fire department said the damage to the memorial and flower garden occurred sometime on Saturday (April 8) between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“We believe a large vehicle struck the memorial with its front passenger side tire,” said the fire department in the post. 

Dufferin OPP received a call for the report of mischief to the memorial, which is located in front of the Shelburne Fire Station, on April 8. 

In a press release, Dufferin OPP said officers attended and observed damage to the interlocking brick surrounding the statue. 

Police said the investigation is continuing, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible. 

Anyone who can provide factual information or may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous. 

Individuals can also contact the local fire department by email at SDFD@sdfd.ca or by phone at 519-925-5111.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Water main breaks on Main Street, flooding Shelburne’s downtown

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s Main Street was closed for several hours following multiple water main breaks that caused flooding in ...

Dufferin Men’s Shelter opens with a focus on male advocacy

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Homeless men in Dufferin County now have a safe place to land, with Choices’ Dufferin Men’s Shelter opening at 59 Townline ...

Real estate market getting ‘healthier’ in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The number of houses on the market may be higher, the time between sales longer, and the ...

Exhibit honouring local artist launches at Town Hall

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is paying tribute to local artist Darlene Hassall with an exhibition looking back ...

Easter Skate Eggstravaganza fills Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre

Written By Brian Lockhart The Easter Bunny paid a visit to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) to attend a community event last Sunday, Apr. ...

Local hospital expanding to offer breast cancer screenings

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County residents will no longer need to travel far from home for breast cancer evaluations with ...

Indigenous art exhibit unveiled at local museum

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) and the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC) have unveiled a new ...

County warns of flooding risks as snow starts to melt

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents are being warned of the potential risks for flooding as warmer weather approaches.  With ...

Mulmur man recognized for forestry education and planting over 130,000 trees

Written By Brian Lockhart Forests Ontario held its 9th annual conference in Alliston on Feb. 16 and 17. The conference was held a the Nottawasaga ...

Mulmur beekeepers make a buzz with consumers

Written By Brian Lockhart Mulmur beekeepers Debbie Gray and Jeff Chalmers brought innovative products like dark chocolate and triple lemon honey to the One of ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support