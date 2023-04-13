Memorial garden damaged locally

April 13, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shelburne and District Fire Department and Dufferin OPP are asking for the public’s assistance after the fire department’s memorial and flower garden were damaged over the long weekend.

In a post on their Facebook page, the local fire department said the damage to the memorial and flower garden occurred sometime on Saturday (April 8) between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“We believe a large vehicle struck the memorial with its front passenger side tire,” said the fire department in the post.

Dufferin OPP received a call for the report of mischief to the memorial, which is located in front of the Shelburne Fire Station, on April 8.

In a press release, Dufferin OPP said officers attended and observed damage to the interlocking brick surrounding the statue.

Police said the investigation is continuing, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible.

Anyone who can provide factual information or may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Individuals can also contact the local fire department by email at SDFD@sdfd.ca or by phone at 519-925-5111.

Readers Comments (0)