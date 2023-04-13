Current & Past Articles » Sports

Stayner leading 2-1 over Alliston in Junior C championship series

April 13, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Stayner Siskins are leading the Alliston Hornets 2-1 in their best-of-seven North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League championship final series.

The Siskins went ahead with a 4-3 win in game three on Sunday, Apr. 9, on Stayner’s home ice.

Game one of the series got underway in Stayner on Thursday, Apr. 6.

The Hornets opened the scoring in the first period and stayed ahead for the whole game. They scored again in the second period for a 2-0 lead.

Stayner followed with their opening goal just a minute and a half later.

That game ended with a 3-2 Allison win to start the series.

The two teams were back on the ice on Saturday, Apr. 8, at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre in Alliston.

This time the Siskins jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and followed up with two more goals in the second.

Alliston scored with 33 seconds left on the clock in the second to put the Hornets on the scoreboard.

The third period started badly for the Hornets when Stayner scored twice before it was three minutes into the period.

Alliston managed two third-period goals.

Stayner won the game 6-3 to tie the series.

“We started good on Thursday, everyone was playing, we were getting on their ‘D’,” said Hornets forward Cole Turcotte after Saturday’s game. “Tonight it was a slow start and we couldn’t find our way back into the game. We’re trying to get in there get on their defence and see they cough some up so we could get some goals and get back in the game, but we couldn’t find a way tonight. Going back to Stayner, when we want to get going at the start of the game, we want to get on them early and see if we can pop one before they get one. That should bring us back to were we want to be.”

Sunday’s game saw the Siskins again open the scoring in the first period.

Alliston tied the game at 16:02 into the period, but the Siskins went ahead on a goal late in the period.

The teams matched goals in the
third period.

Stayner scored in the third, and that was matched by a final Alliston goal at the 16:06 mark in the frame.

The Hornets couldn’t tie it up and had to settle for a 4-3 loss.

Game four of the series was scheduled for Tuesday, Apr. 11, in Alliston, with results unavailable at press time.

Game five is scheduled for Thursday, Apr. 13, in Stayner with an 8:00 p.m. start. 



         

