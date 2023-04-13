Current & Past Articles » Sports

Skating Club hosts ‘Bring on the Fun’ competitions

April 13, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Dufferin-Peel Skating Club participated in a fun on-ice event at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Apr. 1.

The event, called the ‘Bring on the Fun’ competition, was hosted by Skate Canada Shelburne and Skate Ontario. It was a STAR 5 Production Showcase.

Sixteen members of the Dufferin-Peel team took part in the event. 

The team consisted of seasoned competitors and first-timers participating in several events with a focus on having fun. An appreciative audience enjoyed watching the skills of the skaters on the ice.

Formed in 1991, the Dufferin-Peel Skating Club is a member of Skate Canada, one of the largest and most progressive skating associations in the world.

The Olympic size rink at Teen Ranch in Caledon is their home venue where they practice and learn to skate. They have special programs of instruction and a positive training atmosphere that helps Club members realize their skating goals faster. The ‘Bring on the Fun’ competition was a fun great for team members, coaches, and everyone who watched.



         

