Several fun events coming up at Shelburne Public Library

April 20, 2023 · 0 Comments

Listed below are a handful of upcoming events at the Shelburne Public Library.

April 25 – Archivist on the Road: This event is held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Museum of Dufferin Archivist, Laura Camilleri, will be back at the Library on these Tuesdays starting April 11. Laura is a wealth of knowledge and can help with research pertaining to Dufferin County, family research, and much more!

April 25, 2 p.m. – Rose’s Book Club: This isn’t your average book club. There’s no required reading! Book club members can come ready to talk about any titles they’ve been reading, or just come to learn about the books that others have enjoyed.

May 16, 7 p.m. – Coffee, Conversation & Books featuring Brian Bixley: Location TBD. Join us and the other Dufferin County Libraries for an evening with Brian Bixley! Brian is an expert gardener, especially in cold climates, and has penned a couple of books pertaining thereto! This will be an event for readers and gardeners alike.

Staff Book Pick of the Week: Rose’s Pick this week is “So Shall You Reap” by Donna Leon.

On a cold November evening, Guido Brunetti and Paola are up late when a call from his colleague Ispettore Vianello arrives, alerting the Commissario that a hand has been seen in one of Venice’s canals.

The body is soon found, and Brunetti is assigned to investigate the murder of an undocumented Sri Lankan immigrant. Curiously, he had been living in a small house on the grounds of a palazzo owned by a university professor, in which Brunetti discovers books revealing the victim’s interest in Buddhism, the revolutionary Tamil Tigers, and the last crop of Italian political terrorists, active in the 1980s.

Why Rose Recommends this book: This is the 32nd instalment in the Guido Brunetti series, and Leon manages to keep the plot fresh while simultaneously reminding us why Brunetti is so beloved. Once again, Venice is almost a character itself with its complex history and close knit community. Without many leads, and as a result of this close knit community, Guido is able to discover the suspect with some help from his team.

The Guido Brunetti series would be a good choice for those who enjoy authors C.J. Box, P.D. James, and Andrea Camilleri.

Readers Comments (0)