Shelburne Legion receives $10,000 in audio equipment

April 20, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Legion has found itself the owner of a new sound system following a generous donation from two local residents. 

Shelburne residents Marg McCarthy and Len Guchardi donated nearly $10,000 in visual and audio equipment to upgrade the existing sound system. 

“It’s outstanding that we have it because having proper sound, especially when people are doing events like funerals and celebrations of life or even when we use it for bingo, is important,” said Dean Schroder, president of Branch 220. “It’s easier to bring more people in when things work properly.”

 Speaking with the Free Press, McCarthy said she noticed the need for a new sound system during a celebration of life for her mom, Islay Besley. 

“The system wasn’t adequate. It was failing partway through speeches, it was cutting in and out and it was almost impossible for anyone in the service and the audience to hear,” explained Guchardi. 

The new sound system was ordered in August of 2022 but was delayed due to supply chain issues. The equipment, which includes the audio equipment and a large TV, was officially installed at the legion at the end of February. 

The new sound system was donated in honour of their parents – Rev. Bruce and Islay Besley, and A.F (Tony) Guchardi. 

“We wanted to do something to memorialize our parents and their contributions to the legion, and how the legion contributed to our families over the years,” said McCarthy. 

McCarthy and Guchardi father’s both had a deep history with the local legion. Rev. Bruce Besley was a cadet and served as the Chaplain of the Legion for over 20 years, while A.F (Tony) Guchardi was a past president, bar manager and site manager. 

A plaque has been placed in the Shelburne Legion’s Hall to mark the donation, and the individuals the system was donated in honour of. 

The duo told the Free Press that they hope their donation to the legion will encourage other local residents to make their own contributions. 

“The legion has given a lot to the community, and it’s always good to give back; that’s why we did it,” said Guchardi. 



         

