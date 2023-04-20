Current & Past Articles » Police news

Inspection blitz in Mulmur results in 25 charges laid

April 20, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 25 charges and issued several warnings during a recent commercial motor vehicle safety inspection. 

The safety inspection took place on Apr. 15, 2023. Qualified officers set up an inspection station in the Township of Mulmur, to ensure safe operation by commercial motor vehicles (CMV). 

“The goal was to promote the safety of all road users throughout Dufferin Detachment area and reduce the frequency and severity of incidents involving Commercial Motor Vehicles, including a reduction in fatalities, injuries and property damage resulting from these incidents,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. 

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and we all have a role to play. Commercial vehicles are heavy and require greater stopping distance. Motorists are reminded to leave plenty of space for these large vehicles to slow and stop safely.”

Dufferin OPP would like to thank the majority of drivers, who are responsible and contribute to safe roads. 

“Please drive cautiously, courteously and report unsafe drivers to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in [an] emergency,” said Dufferin OPP.



         

