No animals or people injured in recent Melancthon barn fire

April 20, 2023 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a barn fire in the Township of Melancthon on Apr. 15.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., Dufferin OPP along with Dundalk Fire, attended the scene of a grass fire that spread to the barn on County Road 9.

Fortunately, no humans or animals injured and the fire has been deemed non-suspicious.

If you witnessed the fire and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

If you have information regarding this fire or any suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.

“Officers value your contribution to building safe communities,” said Dufferin OPP.

Readers Comments (0)