Current & Past Articles » Police news

No animals or people injured in recent Melancthon barn fire

April 20, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a barn fire in the Township of Melancthon on Apr. 15.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., Dufferin OPP along with Dundalk Fire, attended the scene of a grass fire that spread to the barn on County Road 9. 

Fortunately, no humans or animals injured and the fire has been deemed non-suspicious. 

If you witnessed the fire and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838. 

If you have information regarding this fire or any suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com. 

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. 

“Officers value your contribution to building safe communities,” said Dufferin OPP.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Provincial funding secured for Highway 10 and Owen Sound Street resurfacing

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s main throughway will soon be a smoother ride for drivers as the provincial government commits over ...

Trillium Ford hosting Show & Shine at Shelburne location

Written By Brian Lockhart It’s time to start polishing the chrome and waxing the paint on your special vehicle as the warmer weather arrives and ...

Climate Adaptation Strategy adopted by Dufferin County

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has adopted a localized plan to help prepare for the impacts of climate change ...

Water main breaks on Main Street, flooding Shelburne’s downtown

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s Main Street was closed for several hours following multiple water main breaks that caused flooding in ...

Dufferin Men’s Shelter opens with a focus on male advocacy

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Homeless men in Dufferin County now have a safe place to land, with Choices’ Dufferin Men’s Shelter opening at 59 Townline ...

Real estate market getting ‘healthier’ in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The number of houses on the market may be higher, the time between sales longer, and the ...

Exhibit honouring local artist launches at Town Hall

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is paying tribute to local artist Darlene Hassall with an exhibition looking back ...

Easter Skate Eggstravaganza fills Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre

Written By Brian Lockhart The Easter Bunny paid a visit to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) to attend a community event last Sunday, Apr. ...

Local hospital expanding to offer breast cancer screenings

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County residents will no longer need to travel far from home for breast cancer evaluations with ...

Indigenous art exhibit unveiled at local museum

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) and the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC) have unveiled a new ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support