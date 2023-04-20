Stayner Siskins win North Carruthers Junior C division

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Stayner Siskins will be moving on to compete in the provincial Junior C Schmaltz Cup after a 6-2 win over the Alliston Hornets in game five of their best-of-seven North Carruthers Division championship series.

The men in green had a stellar season this year, moving into first place in the division early in the schedule and staying on top for the full duration.

They had a 36-4 record and 72 points at the final tally of the regular season.

In the playoffs, they were undefeated in the first two rounds, knocking out the Midland Flyers in four games, then dispatching the Orillia Terriers – also in four games.

The Hornets arrived at the championship series after a semi-final win over the Schomberg Cougars.

Most fans thought the final series, between two good teams, would likely go six or seven games.

The Hornets won the first game, 3-2, on Stayner’s home ice. From there, the Siskins commanded the rest of the series, starting with a 6-3 win in game two. The Siskins were ahead after a 4-3 win in game three.

Game four, on Alliston home ice saw the Siskins deliver a 6-3 win, setting up game five in Stayner with a do-or-die situation for the Alliston squad.

Stayner set the tone of the game, scoring two unanswered goals in the first period.

Midway into the second, they were leading 3-1. A late-period goal in the third gave the Siskins a 6-2 win and the Division championship.

It was an excellent Junior C season in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League. There were a lot of exciting games and good attendance in the arenas this year by fans who love small-town hockey. Once champions are determined from all eight divisions in the PJHL, those championship teams will start playing off for the provincial Schmaltz Cup.

The Siskins will meet the champions from the North Pollock Division in the first round of Schmaltz Cup playoffs.

