Local hospital receives $30,000 donation over three years with focus on nurse

April 27, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is receiving a significant donation from the RBC Foundation to celebrate National Nursing Week. 

The RBC Foundation announced on Wednesday (April 26) that they would be donating $10,000 per year for the next three years to support and help train nurses at Headwaters Hospital. 

“Knowing that our nurses are encouraged and have the support they need to advance their education and learning can increase their job satisfaction,” said Annette Jones, vice president of patient experience, health, integration and chief nursing and health disciple executive at Headwaters. “Funding for education also allows our nurses to stay up to date on the latest trends and advances in both technology and treatment so that they are delivering care that is based on evidence and best practices.” 

With the support, Headwaters nurses can apply for funds to help them in their role, including financial assistance to earn a post-graduate degree, attend a conference or complete a specialized course. 

“Nurses play a vital role in building prosperous, healthy communities for today and for the future,” said Melanie Renon, RBC regional vice president. “Each year, RBC is proud to recognize the contributions and commitments of nurses by supporting their ongoing access to training and resources. It’s our small way of saying ‘thank you’ to these courageous individuals.” 

Since 2009, the RBC Foundation has supported nurses in accessing education, training, resources, and mental health care. This year, the RBC Foundation committed more than $500,000 to 22 hospitals in Southwestern Ontario over three years. The donation brings their total investment in local nursing to $1.7 million by 2025. 

National Nursing Week runs from May 8 to May 14 and is held in honour of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale. The week is designed to increase awareness of the many contributions nursing makes to the well-being of Canadians.



         

