Impaired driver taken off the road thanks to concerned citizen

April 27, 2023 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with impaired operation and removed the driver from the road.

On April 17, 2023, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver on Alder Street in the Town of Orangeville. Officers located the vehicle a short time later and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Susan FINDLAY, 73-year-old from East Garafraxa, has been

charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol

and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in May 2023, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days. These charges have not been proven in court.

“Thank you to the concerned citizen who contacted police with this potentially lifesaving information. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, please call 9-1-1. You could be saving a life,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

Dufferin OPP continues to conduct R.I.D.E spot checks daily as drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.”

Readers Comments (0)