Search for Jon Riley continues

April 27, 2023

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to search for a Meaford resident who has now been missing for ten years.

Jonathan (Jon) Riley left his home in Meaford on April 26, 2013, after leaving a handwritten note for his mother, indicating he was going to Toronto for a few days. He did not return.

Jon was 46 years old when he went missing and is described as a 5 foot 9 i! nches (175 cm) tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds (100 kg) with short brown/grey hair and brown eyes.

Before his disappearance, Jon had spent time in Ottawa and Toronto. He enjoyed hiking in the Bruce Trail area and often carried a green backpack. Investigators ask that anyone who has hiked the area contact police if they recall seeing a backpack.

Jon’s family and police continue to appeal for any information from the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip.

