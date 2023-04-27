Brighter Tomorrows Classic benefits Special Olympics and Community Safety Partners

April 27, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Golfers can tee off knowing their fees and contributions will go to worthy causes at the Brighter Tomorrows Classic golf tournament at the Hockley Valley Resort on June 8.

Funds raised at the tournament will go to the Police Torch Run benefiting the Special Olympics and Community Safety Partners.

This is a brand new tournament but is a continuation of previous tournaments that supported the Special Olympics.

“Half of the proceeds from the tournament will go to Community Safety Partners and half will go to the Law Enforcement Torch Run,” explained OPP Detective Constable Jeff McLean, who’s helping to organize the event. “We’ll have the golf tournament and then we will be doing a gala dinner at the resort after the tournament. We have a committee of six people. I’m representing the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Sue Snider is representing Community Safety Partners, and we brought in some others who have organized golf tournaments in the past. We already have over 80 confirmed golfers and we’re expecting a lot more.”

There will be some special guests at the tournament as some Special Olympics athletes will be taking part.

“Special Olympics Ontario has entered a foursome and we have one group that has sponsored a foursome of Special Olympic Athletes from the Caledon branch of the Special Olympics that will be golfing,” Jeff explained. “At the gala we’ll have a full steak dinner as well as a silent auction. It will be sports themed, and we will be honouring a few athletes at the event.”

The event will be held in memory of Bradley Ough, a Special Olympics athlete from Caledon who won silver in floor hockey in Korea.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grass-roots fundraiser for the Special Olympics, consisting of law enforcement from police, corrections, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Transportation.

Special Olympics Ontario is part of the global organization whose purpose is to serve local athletes with intellectual disabilities, promoting respect, acceptance, inclusion, and human dignity through sport.

Community Safety Partners’ mission is to create a safe community for everyone through implementing local programs to advocate for safety on the roads, at work, and at home. They partner with local police, fire, and paramedic services to promote safety, with a focus on road safety, child safety, and family safety.

The Brighter Tomorrows Classic will be held at the Hockley Valley Resort on Thursday, June 8.

Registration starts at 11:00 a.m., with the tournament underway at 1:00 p.m.

The golf tournament is sold-out as of April 24. However, tickets are still available for dinner.

Organizers are still looking for sponsors as well as items for the silent auction.

To sign up for the tournament, visit online at www.brightertomorrowsclassic.com.

Readers Comments (0)