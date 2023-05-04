Current & Past Articles » General News

Local hospital to receive $1.8 million for after-hours doctor work

May 4, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will receive more than $1.8 million in funding from the provincial government. 

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones announced on Tuesday (May 2) that the local hospital would be receiving $1,845,832 to support more on-call funding for doctors working after hours. 

“Caring for our community is a team effort, and we are grateful to the government for their commitment to ensuring our physicians are always available for those in need. Patients are more likely to seek medical attention when they know that care is available when they need it,” said Kim Delahunt, president and CEO of Headwaters Health Care Centre.

The funding from the provincial government will be used to support after-hours care at Headwaters Hospital and allow for more stable after-hours care. 

“Additional on-call funding for physicians will provide greater opportunity for patients who need urgent medical care,” added Dr. Grace Wang, chief of staff and vice president of medical affairs. “It will improve access to health care services for patients who need it the most, which will lead to better patient outcomes.” 

The support is part of a previous agreements between the Ontario Medical Association and the Ontario Ministry of Health to increase dedicated funding for physicians on-call. Nearly 100 acute-care hospitals in Ontario have received funding support for on-call coverage. 

“Our government is ensuring hospitals have the funds needed so that their doctors can deliver high-quality care at any time of the day or night,” said Jones. “For patients visiting hospitals across Ontario, this funding means they’ll receive the care they need when it is needed.” 

The province government has invested over $259 million in funding to support on-call coverage in acute-care hospitals across the province.



         

