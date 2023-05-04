Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP issue warning of illegal dumping after increase in Mulmur

May 4, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reminds citizens that the illegal dumping of garbage is an offence and those fou
nd in violation will be charged.

The Township of Mulmur reports an increase in the unsightly illegal dumping of garbage. Items being dumped along roadways range from household garbage, tires, construction waste and even restaurant waste.

The clean-up efforts can be very costly for all Dufferin County taxpayers. The OPP are requesting citizens contact the police immediately when they observe suspicious vehicles dumping unknown materials and garbage. 

Anyone caught illegally dumping may be charged with one of more of the following:

• Engage in Prohibited Activity – Trespass to Property Act

• Littering Highway Prohibited – Highway Traffic Act

• Deposit Waste without Environmental Approval – Environmental Protection Act

• Illegal Dumping – Town or Township By-Law

If you witness suspicious vehicles dumping unknown materials in the act, immediately report it to OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Please note vehicle description, licence plate number, occupant description and direction of travel.

To report illegal dumping after the fact, please contact the Town or Township found in.

For those looking for a place to legally dispose of waste visit Dufferin Transfer Station at:



         

