North Dufferin Baseball League announces junior schedule

May 4, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The North Dufferin Baseball League has announced the Junior Division schedule for the 2023 season.

Beginning on May 6, the Junior Division will commence with an 18-game regular season that will run through to mid-July before going into the playoffs.

There are seven teams entered in the competition this season.

Teams include the Barrie Baycats, defending champion Creemore Padres, Georgina Bulldogs, Innisfil Cardinals, Mansfield Cubs, Orangeville Bengals, and the Orillia Royals.

The Mansfield Cubs will be back on the diamond this year, hosting games at their home diamond at Mansfield Community Park. The squad will again be coached by Lance Bryan this season.

Mansfield went to the championship last year but lost the final season to the Padres, who spent most of the season in last place but had a tremendous playoff run to win the Junior title.

The Cubs last won the title in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018. There are a lot of familiar names on the Mansfield roster for this year, with many players returning from last season.

This bodes well for the team after having a successful year in 2022.

The Junior Cub’s home opener is scheduled for Thursday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m.

The League’s Senior Division schedule was previously announced, with the first game underway in Creemore on May 6.

In the Senior Division, there is a 12-team line-up this season, with all teams returning from last year. The Senior Division has a 22-game regular season schedule that will run through to the end of July before heading into the playoffs.

The Senior Mansfield Cubs home opening will get underway, on Sunday, May 14, with the first pitch scheduled for 2:00 p.m.



         

Categories

