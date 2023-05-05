General News

Over $800 raised for Streams Community Hub through 3rd Annual Golden Egg Easter Hunt

May 5, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Go With Crowe Real Estate presented a cheque for $836 to Streams Community Hub on April 17.
The funds were raised through this year’s Golden Egg event, where local businesses and community members donated funds to Streams when they offered Gold Eggs at their businesses or hosted the Easter Bunny. Members of the community also donated to Streams Community Hub when picking up their Golden Eggs or while visiting the Easter Bunny at different locations throughout Shelburne.
“We are so grateful for the support of local businesspeople like the team at Go With Crowe, who are equally passionate about serving the local community. This kind of homegrown support fuels our efforts and helps empower us to serve more children and youth,” said Juli Anne of Streams Community Hub.
This Golden Egg Hunt – a fun easter tradition – is in its third year.
Local realtors Claire Knight and Dave Crowe from Go With Crowe Real Estate founded and continue to organize the event annually in the community to create “Egg-citement” and raise funds and awareness for Streams Community Hub.
Streams Community Hub is an arts-centred, youth-focused charity based in Shelburne. Its mission is to ignite learning, inspire youth, and enrich the community through the arts.



         

