Over $800 raised for Streams Community Hub through 3rd Annual Golden Egg Easter Hunt

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne McDonald’s is gearing up to celebrate their first-ever McHappy Day on May 10. “We are extremely ...

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Orangeville. Officers with ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is working to educate the community on sexual violence as they raise awareness ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to draw attention to the local art community with a revitalization ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Classic chocolate chip cookies will be decorated with blue and pink frosting once again as the annual ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will soon be able to use public transportation to get around town on weekends. Starting ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s main throughway will soon be a smoother ride for drivers as the provincial government commits over ...

Written By Brian Lockhart It’s time to start polishing the chrome and waxing the paint on your special vehicle as the warmer weather arrives and ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has adopted a localized plan to help prepare for the impacts of climate change ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s Main Street was closed for several hours following multiple water main breaks that caused flooding in ...