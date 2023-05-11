Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin police lay sexual assault charges following investigation

May 11, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid a charge in connection to a sexual assault investigation that occurred in a plaza parking lot in the Town Orangeville.

On May 8, Dufferin OPP received the report of a sexual assault that occurred in a parking lot on First Street in Orangeville.

As a result of the investigation, Ghayath AL KRAD, 23-years-old, of Orangeville, has been charged with sexual assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, at a future date in June 2023.

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of a similar circumstance to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Members of the Dufferin OPP Crime Unit work with victims to encourage reporting of serious crimes. 

“Victim impact and understanding is a primary goal when investigating a crime against a person. Officers are committed to assisting victims during what is often the worst experience of their lives, providing support throughout criminal investigations and pending court proceedings,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

If you wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838. 



         

Categories

