Missing 23-year-old from Orangeville found deceased

May 11, 2023

A 23-year-old man from Orangeville was found deceased by Dufferin OPP on May 4.

The man, identified only as Kristian, was reported missing by concerned family members during the early evening hours of May 3, sparking a full-scale search that ended around 1:30 p.m. on May 4 when he was found deceased.

Dufferin OPP used all available resources during the search, including a helicopter, canine unit, multiple Emergency Rescue Team members, drones, and uniform police officers.

The death has been deemed non-suspicious by police. 

“The Dufferin OPP would like to thank the public, as well as our media partners for their assistance. Our deepest condolences to Kristian’s family and friends,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. 

If you were affected by Kristian’s death and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838. 



         

