Shelburne Cricket Club ready for the 2023 season

May 11, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club is ready to start the 2023 season with an exciting line-up of matches planned through the summer.

An opening ceremony to kick off the season will take place at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, May 13.

This season, the Club’s house league will have four teams – the Shelburne Warriors, Knights, Gladiators, and a new team, the Shelburne Samurais.

The first match of house league play will take place on May 20 at KTH Park in Shelburne.

Opening the season will be last year’s champions, the Shelburne Warriors, battling it out again the runner-up team, the Shelburne Knights.

There will be a ceremony before the game to officially start the season at 2:00 p.m. The game will get underway after the ceremony.

This year the Cricket Club is hosting a women’s T15 best-of-five tournament. This series will have the Shelburne Angels up against the Shelburne Valkyries.

The first game of the women’s tournament will take place at KTH Park on June 11.

If you are interested in joining up and playing this season, player registration is still open. However, limited spots are available, so if you want to get on a team, don’t wait.

You can visit the Club’s website at: www.shelburnecricketclub.com for more information on registering for the season.

The Shelburne Cricket Club was created in 2019 and played its inaugural season in 2021.

Cricket was originally played when a club was formed way back in 1893, but the club faded away until renewed interest revived the sport locally.

The local Club started out small but has been growing every season as more and more players register to be on a team.

The Club will play through the summer and into the fall, when they will have a final championship game.

Readers Comments (0)