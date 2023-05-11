Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Cricket Club ready for the 2023 season

May 11, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club is ready to start the 2023 season with an exciting line-up of matches planned through the summer.

An opening ceremony to kick off the season will take place at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, May 13.

This season, the Club’s house league will have four teams – the Shelburne Warriors, Knights, Gladiators, and a new team, the Shelburne Samurais.

The first match of house league play will take place on May 20 at KTH Park in Shelburne.

Opening the season will be last year’s champions, the Shelburne Warriors, battling it out again the runner-up team, the Shelburne Knights.

There will be a ceremony before the game to officially start the season at 2:00 p.m. The game will get underway after the ceremony.

This year the Cricket Club is hosting a women’s T15 best-of-five tournament. This series will have the Shelburne Angels up against the Shelburne Valkyries.

The first game of the women’s tournament will take place at KTH Park on June 11.

If you are interested in joining up and playing this season, player registration is still open. However, limited spots are available, so if you want to get on a team, don’t wait.

You can visit the Club’s website at: www.shelburnecricketclub.com for more information on registering for the season.

The Shelburne Cricket Club was created in 2019 and played its inaugural season in 2021.

Cricket was originally played when a club was formed way back in 1893, but the club faded away until renewed interest revived the sport locally.

The local Club started out small but has been growing every season as more and more players register to be on a team.

The Club will play through the summer and into the fall, when they will have a final championship game.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Red Dress exhibit honours missing, murdered indigenous women and girls

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is paying homage to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre celebrating National Nursing Week

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is celebrating its nursing staff during National Nursing Week.  National Nursing Week ...

Shelburne council waives rental fees for community groups

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne council is providing support to the local high school by waiving a fee to host a ...

Shelburne McDonalds celebrating McHappy Day

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne McDonald’s is gearing up to celebrate their first-ever McHappy Day on May 10.  “We are extremely ...

Dufferin OPP charge man with trafficking meth following traffic stop

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Orangeville. Officers with ...

Family Transition Place raising awareness for Sexual Violence Prevention Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is working to educate the community on sexual violence as they raise awareness ...

Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery revitalization pilot project underway

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to draw attention to the local art community with a revitalization ...

Smile Cookie Campaign returning in support of local rotary

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Classic chocolate chip cookies will be decorated with blue and pink frosting once again as the annual ...

Shelburne restarts weekend transit service, adds more stops

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will soon be able to use public transportation to get around town on weekends.  Starting ...

Provincial funding secured for Highway 10 and Owen Sound Street resurfacing

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s main throughway will soon be a smoother ride for drivers as the provincial government commits over ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support