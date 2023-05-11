Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Vets season starts this week with exhibition play

May 11, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The start of the 2023 box lacrosse season is getting underway this week, with the first Shelburne Vets game of the year being an exhibition match-up between the Vets U13 team and the West Grey Rampage in Durham.

The Vets have held skills development programs over the winter months, and now it’s time to put those skills to the test as they take on other teams from around the region.

Lacrosse is a popular activity for even the small kids, and the Vets run programs for kids in the Soft division, ages three and four, and paperweight division, ages five and six, where they learn the game and how to play it, and develop the skills needed to carry the ball, pass, and shoot.

This season, the Vets have U9, U11, and U13 teams entered in competition. They will face teams as far away as Orillia, Rama, and Huntsville.

Box lacrosse is relatively new when it comes to sports. It was developed in the 1920s and refined in the 1930s. The invention of indoor lacrosse is attributed to Paddy Brennan, a field lacrosse player and referee from Montreal, who was annoyed by the constant slowing of field lacrosse by balls going out of bounds. He began experimenting with indoor lacrosse at the Mount Royal Arena. This included the evolution of the equipment needed to play the sport safely.

The sport became so popular it eventually surpassed field lacrosse as the most popular version of the game.

Lacrosse as a sport is a traditional Indigenous People’s game and was first encountered by Europeans in the St. Lawrence Valley when they witnessed the game being played in the 1630s.

The Shelburne Vets organization was founded during the winter of 1998, with the first game being played in the summer of 1999. The ‘Veterans’ name was chosen to honour all of the Canadian War Vets.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Red Dress exhibit honours missing, murdered indigenous women and girls

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is paying homage to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre celebrating National Nursing Week

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is celebrating its nursing staff during National Nursing Week.  National Nursing Week ...

Shelburne council waives rental fees for community groups

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne council is providing support to the local high school by waiving a fee to host a ...

Shelburne McDonalds celebrating McHappy Day

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne McDonald’s is gearing up to celebrate their first-ever McHappy Day on May 10.  “We are extremely ...

Dufferin OPP charge man with trafficking meth following traffic stop

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Orangeville. Officers with ...

Family Transition Place raising awareness for Sexual Violence Prevention Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is working to educate the community on sexual violence as they raise awareness ...

Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery revitalization pilot project underway

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to draw attention to the local art community with a revitalization ...

Smile Cookie Campaign returning in support of local rotary

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Classic chocolate chip cookies will be decorated with blue and pink frosting once again as the annual ...

Shelburne restarts weekend transit service, adds more stops

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will soon be able to use public transportation to get around town on weekends.  Starting ...

Provincial funding secured for Highway 10 and Owen Sound Street resurfacing

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s main throughway will soon be a smoother ride for drivers as the provincial government commits over ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support