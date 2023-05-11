County looks to educate residents for International Compost Awareness Week

May 11, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The County of Dufferin is spreading the knowledge on composting to Dufferin County residents in celebration of Compost Awareness Week.

International Compost Awareness Week (ICAW), is an education initiative celebrated in countries around the world from May 7 to May 13 to raise public awareness on composting.

“Compost is a renewable resource that closes the loop from your kitchen to the garden,” said Melissa Kovoacs-Reid, manager of waste services. “Collecting food waste and other compostable materials reduces the amount of household garbage we dispose of in landfill, and compostable material can be converted into a nutrient rich soil additive that can be applied to lawns, gardens, and houseplants. This helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as methane. Compost has so many benefits for our households and our

environment.”

Compost is a dark, earthy substance that looks, feels and smells like rich soil. It is a valuable soil conditioner that improves soil structure, holds moisture and adds important nutrients.

A few ways that Dufferin County residents can participate in raising awareness of the importance of composting include:

Using a green bin:

Household organics, such as inedible food waste (peels, egg shells, apple cores) and soiled paper products, including paper towels, napkins and tissues, belong in the green bin. Once collected, the material is taken to a composting facility and turned into compost.

Resident looking to get a green bin can do so by contacting Dufferin Waste at 519-941-2816 ext. 2620

Making your own compost:

Dufferin County residents can make their own compost by using a backyard composter at home. Individuals can purchase a backyard composter from the County for $35. The Dufferin County Climate Hub can provide further information about backyard composting.

Attending a Compost Give Away Day:

Those who participate in the green bin and yard waste programs through the County can receive free compost. Upcoming Compost Give Away Days include May 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orangeville Farmer’s Market, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Grand Valley Works Yard, and May 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Shelburne & District Horticultural Society.

To learn more about composting and waste, visit www.dufferincounty.ca.

Readers Comments (0)