Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat comes to Grace Tipling Hall

May 18, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

LP Stage Productions brings to life a vividly bright and colourful performance for the local community with their latest stage production, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

The non-profit theatre company opened their two-week production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne on May 12.

“It’s such a good family show. It’s entertaining, it’s funny, but it also has its sad moments with ups and downs,” said Alison Port, director and co-founder of LP Stage Productions. “It’s inspirational to those who have dreams, and believe in those dreams – that they can actually come true.”

The Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber comedic musical follows the biblical story of Joseph, the favourite of Jacob’s twelve sons, and his journey to Egypt after being sold into servitude by his jealous siblings. The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, dance numbers, and guest appearances.

“Joseph is a brother who gets shunned early on, and people that maybe feel like they don’t fit in can relate to that. But, in the end she gets powerful and is in a better spot,” said Chris Warzin, who plays the role of Joseph in the musical.

“My very first theatrical production that I was a part of was Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, as a dancer,” said Unique De Krijger, who plays the role of Narrator. “The story of Joseph is genuinely one of my favourite stories because it’s so hopeful and inspiring.”

LP Stage Productions has tried a number of times in the past to showcase the musical as one of the two shows they put on annually. But Port said the production has been notoriously difficult to organize due to the number of cast members needed to put it on.

This showcasing of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will mark LP Stage Productions’ first production of the comedic musical. The play has over 40 cast members, from youth to adults, and will see the works of Noni Thomas as music director and Kristen Gamache as choreographer.

One specific part of the local production Port said audience members can look forward to is at the end of the musical when the entire cast comes together.

“When we all sing together at the end, it’s this epic build-up from the mega mix and into ‘Any Dream Will Do,’” said Port. “You get Joseph singing by himself, and then the narrator, and from there it just builds and I think that’s probably my favourite part.”

LP Stage Productions’ showcasing of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is on a limited-time run, with final shows scheduled for the evening of May 19, May 20 and a matinee on May 21.

Tickets can be purchased online through the link: eventbrite.com/e/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat-tickets-594781476407.

