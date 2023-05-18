Vehicle stolen from Berry Street driveway over weekend

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the theft of a vehicle from a residence in Shelburne over the weekend.

Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a residence on Berry Street in Shelburne on May 13 at approximately 5:50 a.m. regarding a vehicle theft. Police say it is believed the theft occurred sometime between 9:30 p.m. on May 12 and 5:50 a.m. on May 13.

The vehicle, a 2017 blue Infiniti 250 sedan with the licence plate CEWY 382, was stolen from the driveway of the residence.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage concerning the auto theft in Shelburne is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Detachment at 519-942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

To help educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization,

Dufferin OPP has shared some auto theft crime prevention tips, including:

• Ensure vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

• Use a signal-blocking pouch/box to block the key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle

• Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to car manual)

• Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm, which could add a delay or be a deterrent for thieves

• Consider a secondary audible car alarm

• Park in the garage if possible

• Insert a car tracker

Dufferin OPP is also raising public awareness about personal identification theft from unsecured vehicles such as licences, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, mobile devices or laptops. Tips to avoid victimization include:

• Never leave a running vehicle unattended

• Lock vehicle doors

• Roll up windows

• Keep valuables out of sight

• Keep registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse – not in the glove box

• Pocket your keys

• Park in a well-lit area at night or during extended parking periods

