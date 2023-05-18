Weapons and drugs seized at R.I.D.E stop

May 18, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A R.I.D.E checkpoint conducted by Dufferin OPP in Shelburne last week led officers to charge a driver with a number of weapons and drug-related offences.

Officers from the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment were conducting a R.I.D.E program spot check shortly before 11:30 p.m. on May 11 in the area of Owen Sound Street and Main Street in Shelburne. Officers were led into a drug-related investigation upon stopping the driver, which resulted in a man being charged with numerous offences.

The 32-year-old Owen Sound resident was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon at an unauthorized place, possession of a Schedule 1 substance – methamphetamine, and driving while under suspension.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in June to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court.

Dufferin OPP said they will continue to conduct R.I.D.E program spot checks on a daily basis, as drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads.

Anyone who suspects an individual is driving while impaired is asked to call 9-1-1.

Readers Comments (0)