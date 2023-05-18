Mansfield Senior Cubs win home opener against Orillia

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Senior Cubs had a winning game in their home opener against the Orillia Majors at Mansfield Park on Sunday, May 14.

It was a fast-paced game with few errors. Devon Caldwell started off on the mound for the Cubs in the 2:00 p.m. game.

The Cubs took an early lead in the first inning when Tyler Greer hit the game’s first run.

That was followed by a hit from Devon Caldwell to left field, bringing in two more Mansfield runs.

Orillia got on the scoreboard with a single in the third inning.

The fourth was a big inning for the Cubs, starting with a ground-rule double from Brad Pendleton when he hit deep to left field, and the ball bounced over the fence.

Tyler Greer had a huge hit that brought in two runs and gave Mansfield a two-run lead.

Caldwell had the big hit of the game when he placed the ball over the left field fence for a three-run home run to give the Cubs an 8-1 lead.

Bryan Hannon brought a run in on a hit in the fifth inning. That was the final run of the game, and the Cubs left the field with a 9-1 in their home opener.

“It was a close game to start off, but we kept at it,” said coach Emerson Pendleton after the game.

“We had really good at-bats – we worked the counts well. We swung at strikes and put the ball in play and it worked out to our advantage.”

He added, “Our pitchers did a good job of keeping the contact weak, and our defence made the plays that were in front of him. We played our first game last week in Creemore and that was kind of our spring training game to get things tuned up, and we showed the improvement today. We have juniors with us plus a couple of new guys. The rest is the full squad of regulars. We’ve got guys that are committed and passionate to play – it’s nice to show up at the park when you’ve got that.”

The Senior Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, May 24, to host a game against the Clarksburg Blues.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

