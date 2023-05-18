Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Cricket Club kicks off new season

May 18, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club (SCC) launched the 2023 season with an opening ceremony and player draft held at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, May 14.

Four men’s teams and two women’s teams were represented at the event.

The new championship trophy for the upcoming season was unveiled, as well as new team uniforms.

“This is the SCC 2023 opening ceremony, for out T25 house league and T15 women’s series,” explained club president Ahsen Siddiqui. “Today will deliver the main objectives of the SCC – why we are building this club, a little bit about our background, and what is the objective of the 2023 season. SCC is creating openness on mental health, secondly youth inclusion and women’s inclusion as well as healthy living. Our first house league match will take place on May 20. The women’s league will start on June 11.”

The advent of the women’s league has turned out to be very popular, as many local women have signed up and want to play the sport.

“We’re already at the field supporting the men’s team,” Ahsan explained of what so many women told him why they want to play, not just watch the sport. “We have full teams of 11 each. We also have an offer from an outside woman’s league to come to Shelburne to play against us.”

Team captains handed out hats and uniforms to players during the opening event. SCC has tried to balance the teams in terms of skill to create a competitive atmosphere on the field.

“It’s sort of a draft,” Ahsen explained. “The captain will call the team out and hand out the uniforms. It’s sort of a meet and greet, to meet your team. Uniforms are important in cricket. The SCC is all about displaying best behavior and cricket is all about discipline – that’s why uniforms are so important. You need to look professional when you are playing. It’s all about presentation in cricket.”

The club is working hard to build up the organization and ensure everything runs smoothly.

“This year we are trying to get the next level, and improve on what was missing from last year,” said Anang Ramavat, senior tournament manager. “We want to get our setup on the field more organized, getting our cameras doing more live-streaming as well as more commentators.”

Anang also acts as an arbitrator for any issues during a game and is the first point of contact if any problems arise.

“We try to balance out the teams,” Anang explained. “We had some players from the previous season and took into consideration their performance in the season. We spread them out. We do have newer players so they were distributed evenly among the teams.”

The club is currently playing their games at KTH Park in Shelburne.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Summer event series coming to Jack Downing Park, featuring live music, entertainment, and local vendors

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne will kick off summer weekends with a fun new park event for residents ...

Community donates over $20,000 and new roof to family battling brain cancer

Written By Sam Odrowski The community has rallied together to support a father of three young children in Grand Valley, recently diagnosed with late-stage brain ...

Concert honouring Gordon Lightfoot coming to Fiddle Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The songs of legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot have been heard across the country for more than ...

Shelburne McDonalds celebrating McHappy Day

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne McDonald’s is gearing up to celebrate their first-ever McHappy Day on May 10.  “We are extremely ...

Dufferin OPP charge man with trafficking meth following traffic stop

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Orangeville. Officers with ...

Family Transition Place raising awareness for Sexual Violence Prevention Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is working to educate the community on sexual violence as they raise awareness ...

Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery revitalization pilot project underway

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to draw attention to the local art community with a revitalization ...

Smile Cookie Campaign returning in support of local rotary

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Classic chocolate chip cookies will be decorated with blue and pink frosting once again as the annual ...

Shelburne restarts weekend transit service, adds more stops

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will soon be able to use public transportation to get around town on weekends.  Starting ...

Provincial funding secured for Highway 10 and Owen Sound Street resurfacing

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s main throughway will soon be a smoother ride for drivers as the provincial government commits over ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support