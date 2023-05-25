Fiddle50 ultra-endurance race returning to Shelburne

May 25, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Runners will have the chance to test their physical and mental stamina as they tie up the laces on their running shoes and gear up to take part in an ultra-endurance race in Shelburne.

Hosted by Gotta Run Racing, the second annual ultra-endurance race, known as the Fiddle50, is scheduled for June 3 at

Fiddle Park.

“We are pretty excited for the second annual Fiddle50. Our vision for this event is to grow it into a two-day running festival,” said organizer Jodi McNeill. “We have more people coming this year, which is great.”

An ultra-endurance run is any distance over a marathon, which is 42.2 kilometres. The Fiddle 50 ultra-endurance race will feature multiple distances, including 25 km, 50 km, 80 km, and 100 km, with both single and relay teams racing. The races will take place in the 1 km loop at Fiddle Park.

“This really is a mental challenge as much as it is a physical challenge,” said McNeill. “When you’re running an ultra, if you’ve trained, when you get to the race it’s 90 per cent mental. You have to have your head in the game, put one foot in front of the other and you’ll get to the finish. This is an interesting way to challenge your mental capacity.”

A new aspect to the ultra-endurance race this year will be the addition of a 10 km run, which will be sponsored by

Towne Fitness.

“Last year we started at 25 km and up, but that’s not accessible to everyone. We wanted to get more of the community out, which is why we partnered with Towne Fitness, because owner Hannah Sine offers a free learn to run clinic,” said McNeill.

In its second year, the Fiddle50 has double the number of runners participating in the ultra-endurance race, with 60 runners ready to cross the finish line.

“Ultras are a smaller niche community, but it is definitely gaining momentum. We want to bring more people to Shelburne, get the community involved and inspire the younger generation,” said McNeill.

Community members are encouraged to come out and cheer on the runners participating in the race.

“Typically, races are one loop so you see the runners go off and then you don’t see them for maybe three or four hours. Whereas this race, we can cheer on our runners every time they come past the start line – we get to support them as much as possible,” said McNeill.

McNeill suggested the best time for community members to attend Fiddle50 would be during the 10 km race, which starts at 9:30 a.m., because it will be when the most runners are racing at the same time.

Those interested in signing up to run in the Fiddle50 have until June 1 to register, which can be done by visiting www.gottarunracing.com.

