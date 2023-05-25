Wellness music festival returning to Amaranth for second year

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Festival-goers will have the chance to use music to reconnect with themselves this summer with the return of a local wellness music festival.

Coming Home Festival, a three-day wellness and music festival, will return to the Amaranth community for a second year, running from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13.

“Coming Home Festival is all about creating community,” said founder Christine LaRock. “The festival is really an opportunity for people to reconnect with themselves, to reconnect with the space around them, and to reconnect with the people in their community.”

The wellness festival for the open-hearted will feature a lineup of 12 bands and indie musicians, including Black Suit Devil, The Blues Emergency, Russ Robson, The Sunset Drip, Angela Saini, The Bhadra Collective, Nelson Sobral, Michael Moon, Eric Mandala, The Doozies, Ashley Gilmore and One Rhythm Chill Zone.

“We’re really excited about our lineup, and we’ve added another band this year so there will be four shows a day,” said LaRock. “There’s really a vast assortment of genres and it’s a beautiful tapestry of music.”

Alongside the live music, attendees will have access to a holistic retreat, daily workshops, morning yoga and meditations, healing sound baths, drumming circles, healthy food vendors, a collaborative art project and a nightly fireside acoustic jam.

The event will also have an artisan’s market with around 20 artisans selling items.

“It’s important to us to support our local community, not just the musicians, but the people who have beautiful things that they create and sell,” said LaRock.

Tickets for the Coming Home Festival are now available for purchase. An adult weekend pass is $244, a Friday pass is $111, and a pass for Saturday or Sunday is $122.

As a new addition to its ticketing sales this year, Coming Home Festival is introducing a ‘youth pass,’ which costs $166 for the weekend, $77 for a Friday pass, and $88 for a Saturday or Sunday pass.

“We decided to have a youth pass to make it a little bit more affordable for people wanting to come as a family,” said LaRock.

According to the festival’s website, all tickets purchased include camping but also note that festival-goers should keep in mind that the camping spots have no electricity for trailers.

There are no refunds for purchased tickets, as the wellness music festival is a rain-or-shine event.

With the festival set for the end of summer, organizers are looking for volunteers to join the three-day event.

“We know that we are growing this year, so we’re expecting a good number of people to come and we want to make sure we have enough volunteers,” said LaRock. “We’re looking to recruit around 40 to 45 volunteers.”

Volunteers will be gifted with a complimentary weekend pass, including free parking and camping, a 2023 Coming Home Festival t-shirt, food vouchers towards a healthy meal each day, and an invitation to the volunteer appreciation event at the end of the summer.

“We’re creating it [Coming Home Festival] from our hearts, so if you’re looking for a safe space to be with a beautiful community or on a healing path, come with an open heart and you’re guaranteed to leave with your life changed,” said LaRock.

Those interested in getting involved with Coming Home Festival or finding out more information about the wellness music festival can visit www.cominghomefestival.com.

