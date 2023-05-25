Current & Past Articles » Police news

Three drivers charged with impaired driving and stunt driving

May 25, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) work extremely hard to keep the roads safe in Dufferin County. Officers removed and charged two drivers with impaired operation and one driver for stunt driving in the last few days.

On May 20, 2023, shortly before 5:45 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a single vehicle collision on County Road 16 in the Town of Mono. The officers located the vehicle a short time later and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Kristoff MCDONALD, 19-year-old from Shelburne has been charged with: Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On May 20, 2023, at approximately 8:10 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer commenced an impaired operation investigation as a result of an unrelated interaction in Caledon. The driver registered a fail on an approved roadside screening device and was transported to Detachment for further testing. 

As a result, Chattergoon HARNAM 58-year-old male, from Alton has been charged with: Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On May 22, 2023, shortly after 8:30 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting speed enforcement on County Road 109 in the Township of Amaranth. The officer stopped the driver for traveling 149 km/hr in an 80km/h zone.

As a result, an 18-year-old, from Brampton has been charged with: Stunt Driving

The accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges at a later date in June 2023. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days (stunt driving) and 90 days (impaired operation), and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7-14 days. The listed charges have not been proven in court.



         

